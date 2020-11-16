Rockford man fired shot at woman with small child in car, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Dezione Stallworth was arrested Friday after police say a shot was fired inside a car during an argument with a woman who had a child on her lap.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to a disorderly conduct call around 2:05 p.m. in the 700 block of Halsted Road. When they arrived, police say they saw Stallworth arguing with the woman with the small child in her lap.

During the investigation, police say they recovered a handgun with an extended magazine, and learned that a shot was fired inside the vehicle and had struck the dashboard.

Stallworth was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Aggravated Domestic Battery, Aggravated Assault, and No Valid Firearm Owners Identification Card.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

