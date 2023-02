ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was found dead in a car after a reported shooting in Rockford.

Officers announced the investigation in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue at 11:46 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department an adult man had reportedly sustained life-threatening injuries.

The department said that the man was found dead inside of a vehicle when they arrived. Few other details were released at the time of this writing.

There is no word on a suspect.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…