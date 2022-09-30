ROCKFORD, Ill.. (WTVO) — Charles Jones, 39, has been found guilty on charges that he raped a 7-year-old multiple times between 2017 and 2018.

Rockford Police say they were notified of the alleged abuse on November 14th, when the victim arrived at Swedish American hospital for treatment related to sexual abuse. The investigation revealed the incidents had occurred at a residence in the 2900 block of Chatham Lane.

Jones fled the city and was later arrested in Harris County, Texas on Thursday, March 21st, 2019.

Having been found guilty on 8 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child, Jones now faces up to 60 years in prison.

He is currently booked into the Winnebago County Jail.