Rockford man found guilty of 2011 sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 32-year-old Antoine Hill was found guilty on Friday for raping a woman at knifepoint in 2011.

On July 25th, 2011, Rockford Police were called to the 300 block of North Church Street and met with a woman who said she had been raped by an acquaintance whom she knew only by a nickname.

According to court records, Hill brought the victim to the apartment and then took her clothes so she could not leave.

Hill then allegedly brandished a knife and threatened to stab her, and forcibly raped her. The criminal complaint also said that Hill then beat her in the face.

Hill was identified as a suspect in the case in April of 2018, using forensic evidence recovered at the scene.

Hill was arrested on March 27th, 2019 on two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault with a Weapon, two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault with Bodily Harm, two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint, Aggravated Battery, and Aggravated Assault.

He was found guilty on the Criminal Sexual Assault charge on Friday, January 10th, 2020, and faces up to 15 years in prison.

He is due to be sentenced on February 26th.

