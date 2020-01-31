Rockford man found guilty of 2016 murder

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Geoffrey Brown, 40, was found guilty of the 2016 murder of James Tomlinson.

Brown shot and killed 24-year-old Tomlinson in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue back on May 18, 2016. Another victim was also shot, but survived.

Brown turned himself into authorities at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in December 2017.

He was found guilty of First Degree Murder and faces up to 60 years in prison.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories