Rockford man found guilty of 2016 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Friday, Geoffrey Brown, 40, was found guilty of the 2016 murder of James Tomlinson.

Brown shot and killed 24-year-old Tomlinson in the 1000 block of 15th Avenue back on May 18, 2016. Another victim was also shot, but survived.

Brown turned himself into authorities at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center in December 2017.

He was found guilty of First Degree Murder and faces up to 60 years in prison.

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on March 16th.

