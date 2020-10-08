Rockford man found guilty of 2017 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — David Stephens, 32, was found guilty Thursday of the murder of Billy Manning in 2017.

Stephens is charged with killing Manning on September 23rd, 2017. Manning was found by police after responding to shots fired in the 900 block of Rockton Avenue around 2:30 a.m., as a party was breaking up. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Stephens was convicted on charges of First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Stephens faces up to natural life in prison. He is due to be sentenced on October 15th.

He is currently serving 18 years in prison for a 2017 residential burglary.

Stephens was convicted of burglarized a home on Old Hunter Road on April 27th, 2017. The resident told police he returned home and found his front door was open, and he saw a man run into a car in his driveway and speed away.

