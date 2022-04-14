ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Marquell Longs, 30, has been found guilty of the murder of Jennifer Jones in the parking lot of a Citgo gas station in November 2018.

The shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning, November 11th, in the parking lot of the Citgo gas station at 4315 Auburn Street.

Longs was arrested by Rockford Police and the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force at a residence in the 1600 block of 10th Street.

The coroner say Jones was shot in the chest. She was alive when they arrived on scene, but she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Another victim, a 25-year-old man, later arrived at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Longs was found guilty of First Degre Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

He faces up to natural life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 29th.

Two other men, Antonio Sago, Jr. and Devontai Dotson were found not guilty in connection with the murder.