Rockford man found guilty of his wife’s 2015 murder

(WTVO) — After five years, a Rockford man has been found guilty of his wife’s murder.

On Friday, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley announced that 51-year-old John Carlos Boose was found guilty of First Degree Murder after a jury trial before Judge Randy Wilt.

In January 2015, Regina Boose was beaten to death in her Van Wie Drive home in West Rockford. Officials say a child was their key witness.

The child reported that she saw the John Boose beat Regina Boose his hands and a broom handle.

The child reported that the Boose hit Regina until she ran into the child’s bedroom. Boose kept beating her in the child’s room.

Regina Boose died as a result of blunt force trauma.    

“In testifying, the child witness demonstrated remarkable courage,”said Assistant State’s Attorney Alison Meason

Boose is set to be sentenced on April 27.

