ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Matthew Harkey, 43, has been found guilty of rape, home invasion, and kidnapping for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a Rockford woman in 2019.

Roscoe Police said officers had responded to the 5900 block of McDonald Road in Roscoe on March 13th, 2019, for a possible abduction. There, they met with a female victim suffering from head injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Harkey had abducted the 34-year-old woman from her home in Winnebago County, handcuffed her, and held her captive in a basement, where he beat and raped her.

According to an order of protection filing, the woman told police that she was attacked by Harkey earlier that morning, as he was hiding in her home when she returned home from dropping her children off at school.

According to the victim, Harkey hit her over the head with a bottle. She fought with him until he choked her and she passed out.

She recalled being wrapped in duct tape and put in the trunk of Harkey’s car, and being driven to Roscoe.

There, he dragged her down to the basement and handcuffed her to an exercise bench, and strapped her legs to it.

Investigators say she was later able to escape on her own, dragging the exercise bench with her. A neighbor then called the police.

Harkey was later spotted and was chased through Edgar, Douglas, and Coles counties before he lost control and crashed, and was ejected from his vehicle in Piatt County, according to the News-Gazette. Harkey was taken to a hospital in Champaign county for treatment.

Harkey was found guilty Thursday of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Home Invasion, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

“I think the victim, her voice was heard by the jury, and I think the jury came back with justice for the victim,” said First Assistant State’s Attorney, Ken Larue. “She was in a situation where she didn’t know if she was going to live or die. She had the strength to pick up a weight bench that she was chained to and escaped her confinement.”

He faces a minimum of 36 years in prison, up to 120 years. His sentencing is scheduled for June 10th.

Harkey is a registered sex offender in Illinois. He was charged with Forced Criminal Sexual Abuse of a 15-year-old in McHenry county when he was 21.

He also had an order of protection filed against him by another woman in October 2018.

He has been charged prior in Winnebago County for twice violating the sex offender registry rules.