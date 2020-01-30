Rockford man found guilty of rape, battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 28-year-old Tareq Ahmad Alhmdan was found guilty Wednesday of restraining, battering and sexually assaulting a woman in 2017.

Police say detectives began investigating a report that a sexual assault had taken place in the 7300 block of Travertine Trail in September of 2017.

Police used forensic evidence and witness interviews to identify Alhmdan as the suspect.

He was arrested on Tuesday, April 2nd, 2019.

He faces up to 15 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for life.

He is set to be sentenced on March 30th, 2020.

