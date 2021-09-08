Rockford man found guilty of raping unconscious woman at house party

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Troy Rossato, 35, has been found guilty of Criminal Sexual Assault for raping an unconscious woman at a house party in 2018.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office were called to St. Anthony’s Hospital on July 14th, 2018, and met with a victim who said she had been at a house party the night prior, and said Rossato had assaulted her there while she was in and out of consiousness.

On Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, Rossato was found guilty on two counts of Criminal Sexual Assault.

He faces up to 30 years in prison, followed by three years to natural life of supervised release. A sentencing date was not announced.