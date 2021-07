ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joshua Henson, 36, was found guilty Monday on three counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Henson was charged in 2018 of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 over a period of months in Loves Park and Rockford.

Henson faces up to 60 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 2nd.