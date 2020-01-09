Rockford man found guilty on battery charges for choking a child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Adam Patrick Mandujano was found guilty in Winnebago County Court on Thursday for strangling a child until the child lost consciousness in January 2018.
Police met with the victim at the scene and arrested Mandujano, who was charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery.
He faces up to 7 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for February 25th.
