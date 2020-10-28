Rockford Police find man hiding in dumpster after escaping hospital following arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Michael Jinkerson, 33, of South Beloit, was arrested in Rockford on Tuesday after an incident at Valli Produce earlier in the day, police said.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to assist in locating Jinkerson, who fled from the grocery store earlier Tuesday. After locating him, police say he was arrested after a brief struggle.

Jinkerson was then taken to a hospital and escaped a few hours later, and was found hiding in a dumpster near the 200 block of Phelps Avenue.

He was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Domestic Battery, Obstructing, Resisting Arrest, Felony Escape, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Battery of a Peace Officer, and Retail Theft.

Jinkerson was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

