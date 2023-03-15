A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Mitchell Wimbush has been found not guilty of providing heroin to Phillip John Charles Anderson-Hamilton, Jr., which led to his death in 2017.

A warrant was issued in December 2019 for Wimbush’s arrest, on two counts Drug-Induced Homicide and two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Anderson-Hamilton, Jr, 25, was found dead in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue on May 5th, 2017.

On Wednesday, Wimbush was found not guilty of Drug Induced Homicide, and the other charges were thrown out.