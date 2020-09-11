Rockford man, found not guilty of 2016 murder, sentenced to 17 years on separate charge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Dashon Ward, who was found not guilty of a murder in 2016, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison on an Armed Habitual Criminal charge related to the incident.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Chestnut Street on January 3rd, 2016.

Jason Depena, 27, of Belvidere. was killed.

While police were were searching the house, they found a semi-automatic firearm in the basement, which led them to develop Ward as a suspect.

Ward fled to Georgia, where he was arrested later that year and extradited back to Winnebago County, where he was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Habitual Criminal, as he had previously been convicted of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon in 2011.

Ward was found not guilty of the murder in September 2018, but he was found guilty on the Armed Habitual Criminal charge in March of 2017.

