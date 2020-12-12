Rockford man found with stolen rife and drugs after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, a traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of a Rockford man.

Authorities say the stopped happened in the 400 block of Webster Avenue. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded 40 carbine rifle. Officials confirmed the firearm was reported stolen out of North Carolina.

Officials also found 15 grams of a controlled substance.

26-year-old Dominic K. Williams was arrested and is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card

Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Ammunition Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s ID Card

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

