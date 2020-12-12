Rockford man found with stolen rife and drugs after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, a traffic stop conducted by deputies with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department led to the arrest of a Rockford man.
Authorities say the stopped happened in the 400 block of Webster Avenue. When officers searched the vehicle, they found a loaded 40 carbine rifle. Officials confirmed the firearm was reported stolen out of North Carolina.
Officials also found 15 grams of a controlled substance.
26-year-old Dominic K. Williams was arrested and is facing the following charges:
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s Identification Card
- Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Possession of Ammunition Without Requisite Firearm Owner’s ID Card
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
