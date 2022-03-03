ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — John Woodward, 33, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

Woodward’s sentencing was announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Woodward was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for child pornography in New York in 2010. He was released to supervision in August 2017.

On July 11th, 2018, agents raided Woodward’s home and found nine printed images of child pornography and 20 images of child erotica, according to officials. Woodward also viewed child erotica on his cell phone, they said.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and lifetime supervision.

However, on August 14th, 2020, Woodward was once again found in possession of child pornography on a secret cellphone, which contained hundreds of deleted images, forensic experts discovered.