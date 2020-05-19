Rockford man gets 15 years for 2017 grocery store robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jamell Jackson, 38, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for an robbery and beating at a Rockford grocery store in 2017.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, police were called to Pueblo Meat and Produce, at 901 Cunningham, on October 7th, 2017, where they met a victim who was bleeding from his head after being beaten during the robbery.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injury.

On October 9th, police located the suspect vehicle and arrested Jackson. Police say evidence and firearms were recovered from the car.

Jackson was sentenced Monday on the charge of Aggravated Robbery.

