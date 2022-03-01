ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Anthony Dewitt, 24, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing a man at the BP Gas Station on 11th Street in 2019.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to 1909 11th Street around 11:25 p.m. on December 28th, 2019, and found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dewitt was identified as the suspect in the shooting, arrested, and charged with First Degree Murder.

He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge on Monday and will receive credit for 424 days served in jail.