Rockford man gets 5 years in prison for selling drugs that killed woman

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Thursday, 47-year-old Willie Walton plead guilty to Second Degree Murder for the death of Jessica L. Spiller in 2017.

Prosecutors said Walton sold Spiller the drugs that killed her. Her body was found in a state of decomposition on July 28th, 2017, in a home in the 1300 block of 15th Avenue.

Rockford Police said toxicology exams revealed she had cocaine and fentanyl in her blood and had died from substance toxicity.

Walton was sentenced to two five year sentences, for Second Degree Murder and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. He will serve those sentences concurrently.

