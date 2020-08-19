Rockford man gets 7 years in prison for hit and run that killed man in wheelchair

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Judge sentenced Kellen Odems to 7 years in prison for a fatal hit and run of a wheelchair-bound man in 2016.

At 9:50 p.m. on September 9th, 2016, Rockford Police were called to the area of 18th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street where they found the body of Richard Walker lying in the roadway.

Walker was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives identified Odems as the driver who struck Walker, who was using a wheelchair, and then fled the scene.

Odems, 33, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death in February of this year. He was sentenced by Judge Philip Nicolosi on August 14th.

