ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been sentenced to over 20 years in prison for two different crimes.

Christopher Stucke pleaded guilty to Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. All other charges were dismissed.

Rockford Police said that an undercover officer was following a stolen car in 2021 when the driver turned around, with someone firing shots at the officer’s car. The officers was not hurt.

Stucke was sentenced to eight years on Tuesday. He will also have to spend 15 years in the Department of Corrections for a 2020 shooting on Blaisdell Street, where a 16-year-old was killed.

Stucke will get credit for about 18 months served in both cases.