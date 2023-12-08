ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Charles Weathersby, 40, has pleaded guilty to driving drunk and causing a crash that killed 30-year-old Eric Larson in April 2022.

According to Rockford Police, around 8:30 a.m. a black SUV, driven at high speed by Weathersby, rear-ended the victim’s car, which struck a school bus that was stopped at the railroad tracks.

Rockford Police say Larson was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No students were injured.

After the crash, police said Weathersby attempted to get a ride from a passerby but was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

He pleaded guilty to Aggravated DUI Causing a Crash Resulting in Death and a Crash Involving Injury or Death in court on December 8th, 2023.

He is due to be sentenced on January 17th, 2024.