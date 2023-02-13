ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rashaun Octavius Jefferson, 29, has been found guilty of providing fentanyl to a man who later died of a drug overdose.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Loves Park Police were called to an apartment in the 6100 block of Park Ridge Road on November 16th, 2021, and found David Young unresponsive.

He was later determined to be brain dead and died later, on November 19th.

Investigators determined that Jefferson sold Young the drugs.

He was found guilty of Drug Induced Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled Substance on January 19th, 2023, and is set to appear in court next on February 28th, 2023.