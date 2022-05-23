ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested a man wanted in Ogle County on Friday and said he was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Police said Brandon Mangruem, 26, was arrested after he was pulled over at 12:15 a.m. in the area of Harrison Avenue and 11th Street.

Mangruem was wanted on an Ogle County warrant, police said. In addition to the weapon, police said he was also driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Mangruem was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Suspended Driver’s License, and Outstanding Warrant.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.