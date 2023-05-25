ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is headed to Guam after a typhoon hit the small island.

The Red Cross disaster program manager will fly out on Friday.

“You land into a chaotic situation, so you have to be very patient and very flexible,” said Harold Cubillo. “Expect that no matter the situation on the ground, no matter how big the disaster is, that you’re expect to be welcomed with open arms.”

The Red Cross contacted Cubillo before the storm, with him agreeing to go. He will be the manager of the emergency distribution supply team once he gets there.

Others will be there helping with shelter and food.

Cubillo has seen other disasters before. He helped out after a super typhoon not far from Guam a few years ago.

He said that he will meet up with the local Red Cross once he is there and that they will all work together along with other non-profits and government agencies.

“It is a very rewarding experience,” Cubillo said. “I won’t lie to you, it can be exhausting at days. You’re working 10-12 hours a day, but the satisfaction of helping other people, it’s priceless.”

Cubillo expects to be in Guam for at least three weeks. More information on volunteering for the Red Cross can be found on their website.