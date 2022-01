ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man was stabbed Thursday in the 3900 block of Elva Lane.

Police issued a statement on the crime at 5:52 p.m., and said the victim was taken to the hospital for what appeared to be a non-life threatening wound.

Elva Lane is near the intersection of Riverside Boulevard and N. Rockton Avenue.

Police also said the crime was under investigation but did not release details about a possible suspect(s).