ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man was hit by a car and is in critical condition Sunday night.

According to police, the pedestrian was hit in the 3200 block of Broadway around 10 p.m.

The victim suffered severe injuries and was taken to a local hospital. Police did not say if the driver of the vehicle remained on the scene.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area while they conducted an investigation.