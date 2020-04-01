Rockford man in critical condition after stabbing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man is in critical condition after he was stabbed by 19-year-old Ania Whitman-Herron on Tuesday, police said.
According to Rockford Police, officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Trevor Circle at 10 p.m. Tuesday and found a 22-year-old victim.
Police say the victim had been in an argument with Whitman-Herron when she stabbed him in the right shoulder area.
He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
Whitman-Herron was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Knife, and Aggravated Domestic Battery Causing Great Bodily Harm.
She was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
