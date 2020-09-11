Rockford man found guilty on child sex assault charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 41-year-old Douglas Valentine has been found guilty of Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

Valentine, who lives in Rockford, was convicted of the crime by a Boone County jury on Thursday.

In October of 2018, the victim reported that she had several sexual encounters with Valentine between June and August 2018, beginning when she was 14 years old. Two of the incidents occurred in Boone County, according to the Boone County State’s Attorney.

Valentine faces up to 15 years in prison, followed by a mandatory supervised release, and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He is set to appear in court on October 23rd for a sentencing hearing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

