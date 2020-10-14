Rockford man indicted for child abduction, battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted 32-year-old Demarcus Stokes on charges of child abduction and domestic battery.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Stokes was arrested after Rockford Police officers were called to a home in the 4600 block of Turner Street on September 18th, where a child abduction was reported.

Stokes was charged with Child Abduction, Criminal Trespass to a Residence, Battery and Domestic Battery.

If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 6 years in prison and a 1 year mandatory supervised release.

Stokes is due to appear in court on November 12th.

