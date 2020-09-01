Rockford man accused of threatening to kill federal officer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal grand jury has indicted Gianni Gaspare Anthony Cardenas on charges that he threatened to kill a federal law enforcement officer.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Cardenas, 25, was being interviewed at a county jail in February 2018, regarding whether he had any information about the whereabouts of a federal fugitive.

During the interview, Cardenas said he would “kick [the officer’s] a**” when he got out of jail, according to the indictment.

Then, in June 2019, Cardenas allegedly emailed the officer, asking to meet so he could “clear [his] name.” But when the officer failed to respond, Cardenas is said to have sent two more emails to the officer on October 20th, 2019, in which he reportedly said, “Hopefully we can meet again this time with me not being in handcuffs,” and “I’ll kill you.”

Cardenas was arrested on August 13th, 2020 and is due to be arraigned on September 16th. He faces two counts of Transmitting Threats in Interstate Commerce to Injure Another Person.

He faces up to 5 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, a period of supervised release, and a special assessment of $100.

