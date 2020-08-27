Rockford man indicted on charges of domestic battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 37-year-old Jeremy McWilliams was indicted on domestic battery charges on Thursday by a Winnebago County Grand Jury.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, the charges stem from an incident on July 19th, 2020, in which Rockford Police were called to a home in the 1300 block of Brownwood Drive.
McWilliams faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted of the charges.
He is due to appear in court on August 31st.
MORE HEADLINES:
- ‘Baby Lives Matter’ street mural painted outside Planned Parenthood
- Rockford sex offender charged with failure to register
- Chicago Bears call off practice to take a stand for social justice
- Erin Salberg named Golden Apple’s 2020 Outstanding Principal
- Rockford teacher honored with Golden Apple Award
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!