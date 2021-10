ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gregorio Bacino, 24, was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of possessing child pornography.

Bacino (mugshot not available) was indicted Friday, accused of possessing child pornography via the Internet, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Possessing child pornography carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 maximum fine.