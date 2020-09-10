Rockford man indicted on child pornography charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 35-year-old Bryan Gilson has been charged with 15 counts of Child Pornography after Illinois State Police allegedly identified him from downloads to his electronic device.
According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney, ISP were notified of the potential download of child pornography by Gilson on January 2nd. After developing him as a suspect, Gilson was arrested.
A Winnebago County Grand Jury indicted him on Thurday. Gilson is due to appear in court again on September 22nd.
