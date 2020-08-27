Rockford man indicted on domestic battery charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shawn Jackson, 33, has been indicted on domestic battery charges by a Winnebago County Grand Jury.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Jackson was arrested after police were called to Swedish American Hospital on August 4th in reference to a domestic battery incident.

Jackson faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted of charges of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Domestic Battery.

He is due to appear in court on August 31st, 2020.

