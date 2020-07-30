Rockford man injured as over 15 bullets fired into his car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg after his car was stuck over 15 times in a shooting.

According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 10 p.m. on Tuesday where they met with an “uncooperative” victim who said he was sitting in his car in the 2300 block of S. Central Avenue when he heard the shots which injured him.

The victim allegedly told police that it was possible that the shots came from another vehicle, but he did not provide a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the man was treated for his injuries and released.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

