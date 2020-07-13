Rockford man, injured by crossfire in 2017 Longwood shooting, dies from complications

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Richard Griffin, 72, an innocent bystander who was shot in the head during a car-to-car shooting on Longwood Street in 2017, has died from complications from the incident, his family said on Saturday.

Police said two men, Perriyon King and Edmond Lilly, began shooting at one another near Longwood and Rural in April 2017.

Griffin’s family wrote on a GoFundMe: “April 5, 2017, Richard and Marsha were driving home from dinner when they unknowingly drove upon two rival drug dealers having a shootout while driving down the road. The first bullet went through the front window and missed both of them…the second struck Richard in the head.”

“He actually had to slam on his brakes cause there were two vehicles going at it shooting and they heard a ricochet and they thought it was a stone chip or something,” family friend and co-worker Doug Dyer said in 2017. “Then the second bullet came in and hit him right above the right eye.”

Dyer worked with Griffin at Lou Bachrodt Automall.

Griffin died Saturday, July 11th, 2020. He was left unable to walk, speak or breathe on his own as a result of the shooting.

King was convicted of Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Mob Action in October of 2018, and was sentenced to 90 years in prison.

There is no word yet if King will face upgraded charges following Griffin’s death.

Perriyon King. Photo: Rockford Police Department

Lilly was acquitted in a separate trial. He was subsequently arrested for selling cocaine in November 2019 and is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail on drug and robbery charges.

