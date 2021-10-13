Rockford man, injured in crash, refuses treatment, dies the next day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man has died after reportedly leaving the ER against doctors’ advice, after suffering injuries in a crash at a Rockford roundabout.

The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office says Brady Erickson, 41, was involved in a single-vehicle crash at the roundabout at Kishwaukee Street and Airport Drive on Tuesday, October 5th.

Erickson was taken to the hospital but later left the emergency room despite doctors’ wishes.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Rockford Police were called out after Erickson was reportedly going around, knocking on doors of residents in the area. He was found unresponsive in a yard, the coroner reported.

Erickson was transported to a hospital where he died.

The coroner listed the cause of death as blunt trauma to the chest suffered during the crash.

The death is under investigation by the Rockford Police Department and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.