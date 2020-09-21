Rockford man injured in Monday afternoon shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 400 block of N. Sunset Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Police say the victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Lewis Lemon Elementary School, at 1993 Mulberry St, was briefly placed on lockdown.
The investigation into the incident is underway.
