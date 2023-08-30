ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police have arrested Corey Bruton, 31, on charges of possession of child pornography.

Police said Bruton was arrested during a raid of a home in the 2000 block of 9th Street on August 29th.

Evidence of child pornography was allegedly found on an electronic device owned by Bruton.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

His arrest was the culmination of an investigation by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.