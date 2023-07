ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Cleo Thomas, 54, on charges of criminal sexual abuse.

According to the Rockford Police Department, Thomas was identified in an investigation into a claim of child sexual abuse on May 15th.

Police said a second victim, who was known to Thomas, was also identified.

He was arrested on Saturday, July 15th and booked into the Winnebago County Jail on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and indecent solicitation of a child.