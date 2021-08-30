Rockford man killed by girlfriend, family grapples with his death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After her father was allegedly murdered by his girlfriend at his home on Preston Street last Thursday morning, his daughter says her family is struggling with the reality of his loss.

“We don’t really have a lot. I don’t understand why she would take him from us,” said Widaliz Torres.

Torres’ father, Wilfredo, 43, was found dead in his home in the 3300 block of Preston Street after he was allegedly shot by his girlfriend, Jammie Whittemore, 44, after a fight.

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

According to court documents, Whittemore told police she had been in a fight with Torres the night before the shooting, during which Torres choked her. Later, Whittemore allegedly left to go sleep with another man, she told police.

When she returned home, she and Torres argued, police said. During the fight, the two wrestled in the living room. Whittemore told police she felt threatened, grabbed a gun and shot him twice, once in the heart and once in the lower spine.

Police said Whittemore then confessed to going back to the other man’s house and informing him about what happened, and he advised her to call the police.

On Monday, Widaliz said she is heartbroken.

“When we were little, he would always bring us here and he would take us fishing, right over there,” she said.

She said Whittemore will never understand what she took from her family.

“We don’t have a lot of close family up here. I just don’t understand,” she said. “If he were mad, he would leave the house. But he would never fight, especially a woman.”

Widaliz said her father always put others first.

“He was that guy that saw you had three things in your cart and would let you go in front at the grocery store. He was a really good dad,” she said.

Now, she says all she’s left with is her father’s memory. “We used to be pretty close. We always talked about opening up a restaurant, where he would make sandwiches and I would sell coffee,” she said.

Whittemore is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail. The Torres family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for their father’s funeral services.