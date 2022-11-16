LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man killed in a Monday afternoon crash in Loves Park has been identified.

Mark McLamarrah, 63 of Rockford, lost his life in the crash. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Hills and Landstrom Roads, next to Forest Hills Country Club.

Investigators said that McLamarrah was the only person in the car when it was rear-ended by another vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, but later died from blunt trauma of the chest.

Loves Park Police are investigating the crash.