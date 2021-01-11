Rockford man killed in Sunday shooting on Webster Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was shot to death Sunday on Webster Avenue and Rockford Police are searching for a suspect.

According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of Webster around 7:10 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim. The man was found suffering from gunshot wounds when officers arrived, police said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

