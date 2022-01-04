Rockford man killed in Wisconsin car crash on New Year’s Day

CLINTON, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Medical Examiner is reporting that Jameir Smith, 22, of Rockford, was killed early on New Year’s Day in a car crash in Clinton.

According to the medical examiner, the crash occurred near mile marker 6 on I-43 southbound around 4:04 a.m.

Smith was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The Dane County Medical Examiner conducted the autopsy, which concluded Smith died of injuries sustained in the crsh.

The crash is still under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.