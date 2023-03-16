ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man fatally stabbed a home invader who was later found dead on Green Street on Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a home in the 1800 block of Green Street around 1:50 a.m., where residents reported a man was trying to break into the residence.

The man and woman residents of the home said the suspect attempted to force the door open, but they were able to block it. The suspect then broke a window and then struck the resident with a piece of lumber, police reported.

The male resident then retrieved a kitchen knife and stabbed the suspect in the neck, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene and collapsed in the street.

Police officers arrived and began life-saving measures, but the suspect died.

The coroner later identified the suspect at Troyle Aube, 44.

Police did not say whether charges would be filed in the case.