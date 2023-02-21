ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Daniel Horton, 36, was arrested Monday after a month-long investigation into illegal drug sales in the 1600 block of Keefe Street.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers raided the residence on Monday and found cocaine, marijuana, and a loaded handgun.

Horton was arrested and charged with Manufacturing/Delivery of Cocaine, Manufacturing/Deliver of Cannabis, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Armed Habitual Criminal.

Police said Horton was on parole from the Illinois Department of Corrections for previous narcotics convictions.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.