Rockford man on trial for 2019 murder at Great Oaks apartments

Photo: Rockford Police Department

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The trial of Javari Conley began Monday. Conley is accused of killing 19-year-old Jaimie Gonzales at Great Oaks apartments in 2019.

Conley, 26, is charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

On March 8th, 2019, investigators say Conley shot and killed Gonzales at the apartment complex, located at 4801 Linden Road.

Gonzalez was found in the parking lot, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives say they identified Conley as the suspect in a two month investigation into the incident.

Conley was already held in the Winnebago County Jail for allegedly carjacking a man in the parking lot of Peak Fitness, at 4304 East State Street, in April, and then leading police in pursuit.

